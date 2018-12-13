Watch Kyrie Irving's late overtime three-pointers that gave Boston Celtics victory

The Boston Celtics clinched their seventh consecutive victory by beating the Washington Wizards 130-125 after overtime.

Thu, 13 Dec, 2018 - 10:04

Kyrie Irving scored back-to-back three-pointers late in the extra period to secure a nail-biting win for the Celtics.

The side overcame an 11-point deficit at the start of the third quarter as they improved their record to 17-10 for the season.

The Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 113-93 in a match-up between Western and Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Despite being without star forward Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors improved their NBA-best record to 23-7, led by Kyle Lowry on 23 points and Serge Ibaka on 20.

Defending champions the Warriors suffered their first defeat in five games to fall to 19-10. Kevin Durant put up 30 points but Stephen Curry was kept to a joint season low of 10 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder slipped to third, right behind the Warriors, in the Western Conference following a 118-114 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Thunder, who had topped the standings going into the match-up, fell to 17-9 for the season, dropping below both the Denver Nuggets and the Warriors.

Anthony Davis hit a season-high 44 points and had 18 rebounds to lead the Pelicans to victory.

The Indiana Pacers recorded a fifth straight win as they toppled Eastern Conference rivals the Milwaukee Bucks 113-97.

Thaddeus Young had a season-high 25 points, while All-Star guard Victor Oladipo returned from injury to pick up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers sit fourth in the East with a record of 18-10, while the Bucks are second with 18-9.

Jeremy Lamb scored the game-winner with 0.3 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 10-point deficit to edge the Detroit Pistons 108-107.

A third straight win moves the Hornets into sixth place in the East, half a game ahead of Detroit.

The Cleveland Cavaliers squandered a 22-point lead but recovered to beat the New York Knicks 113-106.

Rodney Hood put the Cavs ahead with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter, resigning the Knicks to a fifth straight defeat.

Elsewhere, Spencer Dinwiddie had a career-high 39 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets over the Philadelphia 76ers 127-124 while the Utah Jazz downed the Miami Heat 111-84.

The Sacramento Kings set a new franchise record by scoring 19 three-pointers in a 141-130 home win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis Grizzlies saw off the Portland Trail Blazers 92-83, while the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107.

