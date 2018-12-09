Ireland's senior women's team come 11th in European Cross Country Championships

The Irish senior women's team has finished in 11th place overall at the European Cross Country Championships.

Sun, 09 Dec, 2018 - 14:06

Sara Treacy was the first Irish woman home in 26th in a time of 27 minutes and 46 seconds in the Dutch city of Tilburg.

Irish champion Ciara Mageean placed 43rd in a time of 28 minutes and eight seconds, while Turkey's Yasemin Can won the race.

Sean Tobin finished 10th in a time of 29 minutes and 22 seconds in the men's race as the Irish team finished 7th overall.

Filip Ingebrigsten of Norway was first.

