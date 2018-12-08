D'Angelo Russell and Jarrett Allen down Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets ended an eight-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in thrilling fashion last night.

D'Angelo Russell finished with 29 points, scoring six in overtime, while Jarrett Allen clinched the game-winning basket with just over a minute remaining on the clock.

Fred VanVleet aimed for a three-pointer on the buzzer but saw the ball spin off the rim, handing the Nets their first win against the Raptors since 2015.

In North Carolina, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Denver Nuggets to snap their opponents' seven-game winning run.

Kemba Walker finished with 21 points, including eight assists and six rebounds, giving the Hornets their first win in four games.

Meanwhile, Denver's Nikola Jokic was held to just 16 points and 11 rebounds in the 113-107 loss at the Spectrum Centre.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry both recorded 20 points as the Golden State Warriors claimed their third straight win with a 105-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Philadelphia 76ers fought back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-11.

A between-the-legs dime to a corner splash?



Call that our @StateFarm Assist of the Night. pic.twitter.com/EOJtwM8PDs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 8, 2018

Thirty-five points from LeBron James were not enough to secure victory for the Los Angeles Lakers, with the 33-year-old overshadowed by DeMar DeRozan's 36-point haul for San Antonio.

Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points each, lifting the Spurs to a 133-120 win.

Coach Jim Boylen recorded his first victory at the helm of the Chicago Bulls, who triumphed 114-112 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Lauri Markkanen finishing with 24 points.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-103 and Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 22 points in the Miami Heat's 115-98 win over the Phoenix Suns, now on eight straight losses.

The Indiana Pacers toppled the Orlando Magic 112-90 and the Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated 129-110 by the Sacramento Kings.