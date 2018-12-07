Big night for Ray Moylette in Castlebar as victory will ‘open many doors’

Mayo’s Ray Moylette will be aiming to break into the top 15 in the world rankings in Castlebar tonight on a bill where Cork’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan admits a defeat for him would be an “absolute disaster”.

Unbeaten Moylette meets Mexico’s battle-hardened Christian Uruzquieta in his 12th pro outing in the main event of the evening, with the vacant WBC International lightweight belt on the line at the Royal Theatre. The 28-year old Islandeady orthodox claimed Ireland’s first World Youth title in 2008 and added a European Elite gold to his impressive amateur CV in 2011.

After a number of questionable decisions went against him in his bid to qualify for the Olympics, he turned pro and won on his paid debut in March 2017. Less than two years later he’s within striking distance of his first title on a 12-bout card also featuring his ex-IABA High-Performance team-mate Roy Sheahan.

“Victory will bring me into top 15 in the world rankings, which is massive. That’ll open many doors,” said Moylette.

“The phone will ring and people will want to take that ranking off me and I’ll want to climb the ladder.

“I was sparring for a couple of weeks with world champion Anthony Crolla in Manchester for this fight. Training was great. I was nearly surprised things went so well. I can’t wait for Friday.”

Meanwhile O’Sullivan is looking to bounce back from a shattering first-round defeat to David Lemieux in a world title eliminator in Las Vegas in September. The Leesider faces faces Hungarian middleweight Gabor Gorbics this evening. “A win is vital,” said O’Sullivan.

“A loss would be an absolute disaster. He’s experienced and he can punch a bit as he has 16 knockouts.

“I always look to entertain and look for a knockout. Friday night will be no different.”

- Tonight’s promotion will be live on TG4 from 8.30pm.