Big night for Ray Moylette in Castlebar as victory will ‘open many doors’

Mayo’s Ray Moylette will be aiming to break into the top 15 in the world rankings in Castlebar tonight on a bill where Cork’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan admits a defeat for him would be an “absolute disaster”.

Big night for Ray Moylette in Castlebar as victory will ‘open many doors’
Fri, 07 Dec, 2018 - 05:40
Bernard O’Neill

Mayo’s Ray Moylette will be aiming to break into the top 15 in the world rankings in Castlebar tonight on a bill where Cork’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan admits a defeat for him would be an “absolute disaster”.

Unbeaten Moylette meets Mexico’s battle-hardened Christian Uruzquieta in his 12th pro outing in the main event of the evening, with the vacant WBC International lightweight belt on the line at the Royal Theatre. The 28-year old Islandeady orthodox claimed Ireland’s first World Youth title in 2008 and added a European Elite gold to his impressive amateur CV in 2011.

After a number of questionable decisions went against him in his bid to qualify for the Olympics, he turned pro and won on his paid debut in March 2017. Less than two years later he’s within striking distance of his first title on a 12-bout card also featuring his ex-IABA High-Performance team-mate Roy Sheahan.

“Victory will bring me into top 15 in the world rankings, which is massive. That’ll open many doors,” said Moylette.

“The phone will ring and people will want to take that ranking off me and I’ll want to climb the ladder.

“I was sparring for a couple of weeks with world champion Anthony Crolla in Manchester for this fight. Training was great. I was nearly surprised things went so well. I can’t wait for Friday.”

Meanwhile O’Sullivan is looking to bounce back from a shattering first-round defeat to David Lemieux in a world title eliminator in Las Vegas in September. The Leesider faces faces Hungarian middleweight Gabor Gorbics this evening. “A win is vital,” said O’Sullivan.

“A loss would be an absolute disaster. He’s experienced and he can punch a bit as he has 16 knockouts.

“I always look to entertain and look for a knockout. Friday night will be no different.”

- Tonight’s promotion will be live on TG4 from 8.30pm.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportboxingplace: castlebarplace: mexicoplace: royal theatreplace: manchesterplace: las vegasperson: ray moyletteperson: mayoperson: gary ‘spike’ o’sullivanperson: corkperson: moyletteperson: christian uruzquietaperson: roy sheahanperson: anthony crollaperson: o’sullivanperson: david lemieuxperson: leesiderperson: gabor gorbicsevent: olympicsorganisation: iaba

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices