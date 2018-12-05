Irish stars look to bank riches at Swiss showpiece

The run-up to Christmas features a number of lucrative fixtures on the show jumping calendar, writes Mike Dunne

Next week sees the multi-million euro Global Champions Tour finale in Prague but in the meantime, there is cash to be won at the CHI Geneva meeting in Switzerland this weekend.

Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, and Mark McAuley will be participating, while Shane Sweetnam makes the trip from America to take in both the Geneva and the Prague meetings.

The Grand Prix in Geneva is one of four rounds in the Rolex Grand Slam series, the others being at ‘s-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands), Aachen (Germany), and Spruce Meadows (Canada).

Egyptian Sameh El Dahan is in contention for a Grand Slam, having rode the Irish-bred and Irish-owned Suma’s Zorro to victory in the previous leg at Spruce Meadows in September.

The Canadian contest is regarded as the toughest Grand Prix in the world, this year’s course designer Leopoldo Palacios claiming it was a bigger test than the two Olympic courses he has designed. Only two combinations managed to go double-clear and El Dahan won the jump-off against Netherland’s Maikel van de Vleuten who rode Verdi TN, both riders going clear again but the Egyptian getting home quicker.

After his Spruce Meadows win El Dehan spoke of his hopes to keep the run going. “The four major grand slams would be at the top of our list,” he said. “I know I have a really fantastic horse. She’s very good outdoors as well as indoors.”

The Geneva meeting is being staged in the world’s largest indoor venue.

In show jumping nothing is guaranteed,” El Dahan said. “You can do all the work and all the planning but still you have to get to that day and deliver.

The only rider to ever win the Rolex Grand Slam was Scott Brash of Great Britain who completed a three-timer at Spruce Meadows in 2015 on Hello Sanctus to claim the €1 million Rolex bonus. Since then the fourth (Dutch) round was added, but the bonus for three in a row remains.

Last year’s Geneva round winner was American Kent Farrington who partnered Gazelle to victory. Swiss riders Martin Fuchs and Steve Guerdat will be popular contenders.

Fuchs took individual silver at the World Equestrian Games while Guerdat won bronze. Also competing will be Simone Blum of Germany who claimed the gold medal, and she brings her winning mount DSP Alice to the event.

The Rolex Grand Prix takes place on Sunday afternoon, while the highlight on Friday will be the Rolex IJRC Top Ten Final.

This is not always part of the Geneva meeting but has been staged there for most of its 18-year history.

As its name suggests, it is contested by the 10 highest-ranked riders in the world. That means there will be no Irish participation, at least for another year.

The last Irish rider to win it was Billy Twomey, who scored with Tinka’s Serenade in 2011 when it was staged in Paris. The only other Irish rider to do so was Jessica Kürten when she partnered Castle Forbes Libertina to victory in 2007 in Geneva.

Ireland’s show jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa won in 2003 and 2005, both times on Baloubet du Rouet in Geneva.

Elsewhere this weekend there is more five-star action at La Coruna in Spain, where Anthony Condon, Michael Duffy, Michael G. Duffy, and Denis Lynch will be representing Irish interest.

Lynch claimed third place on The Sinner at the Longines Masters Grand Prix in Paris at the weekend and he brings the 10-year-old to the Spanish fixture which features a qualifying round for the FEI World Cup series.