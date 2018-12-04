Katie Taylor to defend world titles against Wahlstrom in New York

Katie Taylor is set to defend her IBF and WBA World Lightweight titles against Eva Wahlstrom at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 15.

Taylor makes her defense of her belts in her third fight in New York, taking first in the World famous Manhattan boxing mecca and fourth stateside fight in her last seven fights.

The Irish sensation became the WBA World ruler in her seventh pro outing in Cardiff, Wales in October 2017 against Anahi Sanchez and unified the belts at the Barclays Center, comfortably ripping the IBF belt from Victoria Bustos back in April.

The Olympic gold medalist has added to five World Championships and six European golds but faces the stiffest test of her pro career to date.

Wahlstrom is aiming to become a two-weight World champion in the Big Apple the long-reigning WBC Super-Featherweight champion steps up to Lightweight to achieve that goal on December 15.

The 38-year-old landed her 130lbs strap in April 2015 and has been unmoved in four defenses on home turf, including a win over her common foe with Taylor, in former World champion Sanchez, who the Helsinki ace beat in December 2016.

The pair have history having clashed at the very start of Taylor’s amateur career 14 years ago, and the defending champion cannot think of a better setting to meet in the pros and continue her path to unification just over two years since the start of her pro career.

“Eva is someone I know very well from our time in the amateurs,” said Taylor.

“I was actually drawn against her in my very first international competition back in 2004 and it seemed like every time I turned up to a major competition after that she was in the draw!

“She was always a really tough opponent so it's no surprise that she's gone on to have a great professional career. I think this fight will really showcase the best that women's boxing has to offer and I'm really looking forward to it.

I've been lucky enough to fight in some iconic venues since turning pro two years ago but I'm not sure there's any more iconic in a boxing sense than Madison Square Garden. I think every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there and I'm no different.

"To get the opportunity to defend my World titles there is really very exciting.”

