Glanmire boss Scannell lets rip at officials

DCU Mercy produced their best basketball of the season to defeat old rivals Ambassador UCC Glanmire in the Women’s Superleague at Loreto College Foxrock.

They meet again in the Hula Hoops Cup quarter-finals next weekend.

The opening quarter was competitive but with Samantha Hyslip shooting superbly, DCU commanded a 22-19 opening-quarter lead. After a poor second quarter, DCU led 41-33 at the interval.

Glanmire were always chasing the game thereafter but coach Mark Scannell is confident his side can turn things around next Sunday. However, that wasn’t his focus after the game. “First of all the gym doesn’t meet the required standards of National League basketball but credit to DCU, they were the better side and deserved their win,” he said.

Scannell criticised the referees appointed to the game, too. “Do the people who make these appointments realise this was the biggest game in the Women’s Super League today and we get officials who were basically out of their depth, in my opinion — and I must emphasise that affected both teams.”

Singleton Supervalu Brunell were almost shocked by basement side NUIG Mystics before prevailing 74-68.

Fr Mathew’s got back to winning ways when they disposed of WIT Wildcats 77-74 at the Fr Mathews Arena. The Waterford side led for most of the game but two late Shannon Brady baskets and a 25- point contribution from Grainne Dwyer helped the Cork side see off the Wildcats.

Courtyard Liffey Celtics remain unbeaten after they ran out 62-73 winners over IT Carlow Basketball.