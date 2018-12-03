Tralee storm back against Demons in cup epic

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors had to produce a second-half Houdini act to see off UCC Demons side 85-79 in a thrilling Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup quarter-final at a sold-out Tralee Sports Complex.

The vocal home support was muted in the first half as Demons looked comfortable when carrying a healthy 47-31 interval lead.

However, the visitors were bombarded in the closing minutes of the third quarter where 11 unanswered Warriors points reduced the deficit to 64-60.

Suddenly the crowd found their voice and in a frenzied fourth quarter Tralee exposed Demons, who had Gerts Lazadans and Carleton Cuff fouled out.

It was a comeback for the ages as, down by 42-57 midway through the third quarter, Tralee talisman Paul Dick stepped up, and with two huge three-pointers from Fergal O’Sullivan, the gap narrowed. Keith Jumper and Eoin Quigley added points from the free-throw line and suddenly, the margin was down to four points .

A huge fourth quarter followed, as Demons’ Brandon Watts, Girts Lazdans and Colin O’Reilly matched the hosts score for score. Tralee had the final say though, with Dusan Bogdanovic and Jordan Evans getting the crucial final three scores to win 85-79 and book a place against Pyrobel Killester in the semi-final.

Said Tralee boss Pat Price stated: “They just kept their heads down and worked very hard in the second half. We know we weren’t playing to our potential. Defensively, we made critical stops in the fourth and our depth paid off tonight.”

Naturally, the mood in the Demons camp was one of sheer disappointment but assistant coach Troy O’Mahony praised his team’s effort: “We played outstanding basketball in the first half and were well worth our 16 points half time lead,” he said. “We just dropped our intensity in the closing minutes of the third quarter and they punished us”.

Tralee will face Pyrobel Killester in the semi-final, the latter easily accounting for Griffith College Swords Thunder 90-67. Leading 57-33 at the break, Killester kept the pressure on in the second half and with Kieran O’Brien leading their scoring on 21 points, this game was never in doubt much to the delight of coach Brian O’Malley.

“We came with a plan and the guys played terrific stuff against a very good side but now we must focus on getting league points.”

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin asked some serious questions of favourites Belfast Star before succumbing 91-78. The northerners weathered an early storm and inspired by American Mike Davis they increased the tempo in the third and surged into a 69-59 lead entering the final quarter.

Said coach Adrian Fulton: “Killorglin gave us the test we expected as we played them in the league last week and in the first half there was nothing to choose between the teams. As a coach there is always special pride when you have a side that can respond in the manner we did here.”

UCD Marian were too good for DCU Saints ina Dublin derby, easing to an 83-61 victory, to secure a last four berth against Belfast.

In the Presidents Cup, reigning champions Tradehouse Central Ballincollig won their big showdown with DBS Éanna in Dublin, 73-87. A stunning display from Andre Nation was the talk of Oblate Hall, finishing with 32 points, but had a superb supporting cast in Ian McLoughlin and Ciaran O’Sullivan.

Head coach Kieran O’Sullivan admitted: “I can’t stop smiling – what a performance. We had a good enough start, Eanna are a former Superleague team, we have great respect for them but today was our day. Andre Nation proved what a player he is, we had great leadership from Ian McLoughlin, Ciaran O’Sullivan and Conor Murray, everybody to a man – I’m just really, really proud. We didn’t dream we’d be going back to another Cup semi-final.”

Elsewhere, Limerick Celtics caused the big upset on Saturday when they edged Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in overtime. With nothing separating the sides at the end of regulation (70-70), Celtics’ stepped up through American Turrell Morris (39 points) and Alvaro Martinez to win out 81-83.