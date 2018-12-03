Hockey World Cup: Harte eager for clash with Chinese

David Harte is anxiously looking forward to getting back into World Cup action against China tomorow after what is, in hockey terms, a lengthy gap between games.

Last year’s European championships, for instance, featured five games in eight days while Ireland will play just three in that same time-frame in India in their group stages.

And while they lost 2-1 to world number one side Australia in the opening game on Friday, the Kinsale man says the positives were such that they cannot wait to take on the Chinese.

“The way we played and the way we walked off the pitch, we would have loved to get back on the pitch within 24 hours,” he said. “We know if we keep putting in performances like against Australia, then the World Cup will be a long one for us.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we did out there. For many of us it is our first World Cup out there and also for many of the guys a first major tournament at this extent of level, in front of an electric crowd.”

The team have reported a full bill of health for the Irish men’s team as they prepare for their crucial World Cup tie against China on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, India.

Eugene Magee played a full part in Friday’s opening 2-1 loss to the reigning champions Australia despite two broken fingers.

He sustained the injury in the last training session before Ireland jetted out to India but coach Alexander Cox says that he is better able to manage the pain with each passing day and will be able to play a full part.

Ireland go into the tie as favourites having beaten China in their last four meetings but they did have a steely edge in their 2-2 draw with England last Friday, showing they will be no pushover.