International Olympic Committee could take Olympic qualification out of AIBA’s hands

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) could be suspended as the world governing body for amateur boxing at the (IOC) Executive Board meeting in Japan this weekend.

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 05:25 AM
The International Boxing Association (AIBA) could be suspended as the world governing body for amateur boxing at the (IOC) Executive Board meeting in Japan this weekend.

The IOC meet on Friday and Saturday in Tokyo where the election of Gafur Rakhimov as AIBA president and governance issues within the organisation will be discussed. Rakhimov has been linked to organised crime by the US Department of the Treasury. The Uzbek strenuously denies any criminality.

The IOC had warned that if Rakhimov was elected by the AIBA, that the sport could be booted out of the Olympics.

The IOC has since pulled back on threat to boxing’s Olympic status, saying they want to protect the Olympic dreams of young boxers.

However, they could install a “special organisation” to oversee boxing at Tokyo 2020 and qualifying events leading up to the 32nd Olympiad.

The professional World Boxing Association recently set up an office in Lausanne where the AIBA is based.

Former Olympic and World pro champion Wladimir Klitschko wants the WBA to replace the AIBA and the IOC to grant the WBA an Olympic licence. Klitschko said: “We need a combined effort to protect (the) life-changing dreams of athletes who want to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games.

“I’m pleading with the national federations to continue signing with the pioneers of boxing, the world-renowned WBA.”

The AIBA has declared it has “never been in a better place than right now”.

