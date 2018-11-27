Tributes for Donegal's Philip Deignan as he retires from professional cycling

Tributes are being paid to Irish cyclist Philip Deignan, who has announced his retirement after 14 years of professional racing.

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 11:58 AM

The Letterkenny man, who has been riding for Team Sky since 2014, is hanging up his bike at the age of 35.

During his career, Deignan rode 10 Grand Tours and picked up two professional wins, including a stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

He represented Ireland in the Men's Road Race at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

