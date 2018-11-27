Tributes for Donegal's Philip Deignan as he retires from professional cycling

Tributes are being paid to Irish cyclist Philip Deignan, who has announced his retirement after 14 years of professional racing.

The Letterkenny man, who has been riding for Team Sky since 2014, is hanging up his bike at the age of 35.

During his career, Deignan rode 10 Grand Tours and picked up two professional wins, including a stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

He represented Ireland in the Men's Road Race at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Onwards and upwards 👍 pic.twitter.com/W2kgKf9EBF — Philip Deignan (@PhilipDeignan) November 27, 2018

Congrats on the many high points in your career, Philip. Wishing you loads of success in the future.. — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) November 27, 2018

Good luck on your next steps, Phil. That day you won in Avila ahead of Kreuziger remains one of my favourite moments in cycling. I was *screaming* at the tv! — Andy Powers (@andypowers) November 27, 2018

Congrats Phil! Amazing career!! You’ve achieved everything in Cycling 💪🙌 — Marcus Christie (@Marcuschristie7) November 27, 2018

Bravo Philip. You made all of us proud. — AllanCurranArchitect (@AllanCurranArc) November 27, 2018

Digital Desk