Houston Texans make NFL history with big win over the TItans

The victory was Houston's eighth in a row - a franchise-best and a reversal of fortunes since losing the opening three games of the season.

Houston Texans make NFL history with big win over the TItans
Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 11:03 AM

The Houston Texans enjoyed a record-breaking night as they beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17.

The victory was Houston's eighth in a row - a franchise-best and a reversal of fortunes since losing the opening three games of the season.

It also marked the first time in NFL history that a team has recorded eight consecutive wins after a 0-3 start.

Lamar Miller added his name to the record books with a 97-yard touchdown run for the Texans in the second quarter - the longest run in team history.

The running back is now the only player ever in the league to have two career touchdowns of 95 yards or longer, having previously run 97 yards to score in 2014 for the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson also impressed for Houston, completing 19-of-24 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for a single-game career-high 70 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns as a Texan in his debut for the side.

Tennessee had led 10-0 early on thanks to Ryan Succop's field goal and Jonnu Smith's 61-yard touchdown run, but they could only add a second touchdown through Corey Davis in the third quarter as they fell to 5-6 for the season

- Press Association

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssportsuper bowlnflhouston texanstennessee titans

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices