Kemba Walker's 60-point haul not enough to prevent Charlotte loss
Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 09:06 AM

Kemba Walker scored a career-high 60 points for the Charlotte Hornets but it still was not enough to top the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old finished with a franchise record, though saw his team defeated 122-119 in overtime as Jimmy Butler clinched a three-pointer in the dying seconds.

Butler ended with 15 points, but despite victory for the 76ers, the plaudits will go to Walker who had six three-pointers, seven rebounds and four assists.

In Brooklyn, the Nets fell to their fourth loss in five games as Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 127-119 win.

The Atlanta Hawks slipped to their seventh straight loss against the Indiana Pacers, who despite the absence of injured Victor Oladipo came out 97-89 winners.

The Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Lakers 130-117, snapping their opponents' four-game winning streak after 36 points and 13 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic, and Anthony Davis registered 40 points for the New Orleans Pelicans, who overcame the Denver Nuggets 125-115.

James Harden scored 34 points as the Houston Rockets jumped to a 71-59 half-time lead before seeing off the Sacramento Kings 132-112, while Luka Doncic got the go-ahead jumper with 1.10 left on the clock to put the Dallas Mavericks on course to a 112-109 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 98-86, the Chicago Bulls were defeated 112-83 by the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder recorded their 10th win in 11 games, beating the Phoenix Suns 110-100.

