Watch the bizarre interview that has raised a stink over who farted during a grand slam darts match

A row has blown up at the Grand Slam of Darts after two players blamed each other for “rotten” farts during their match.

Scotland's Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms of the Netherlands played each other in the tournament in a match where Anderson came out on top after a 10-2 win to reach the quarter-finals.

However, after the game, Harms blamed his poor form on Anderson leaving a “fragrant smell” onstage during the contest.

Wesley Harms.

He told Dutch TV station RTL7L: “It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose.”

The world no.4, Anderson, denied breaking wind and blamed the smell on his competitor, saying: "I thought he had shit ... I thought Wesley had farted on stage.

"You can put your finger up my arse, there'll be no smell there. I thought he had shit and I went 'that's dirty'. It was bad.

"It was smelly. Usually if I fart on stage I s**t myself. You know that because I've told you in a documentary. If I'd farted and it smelled like that I'd put my hands up and go 'sorry, I need to get off'.

In the bizarre post-match interview, he went on to describe the stink at the oche. “It definitely came from table-side and it was eggs, rotten eggs, but not from me”

"Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that’s why I was thinking it was him. It definitely wasn’t me.

“It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out. If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it.”

The Dutchman hit back, saying: “If the boy thinks I’ve farted he’s 1010% wrong. I swear on my children’s lives that it was not my fault.

"I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I’m not going to lie about farting on stage.”