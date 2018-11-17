Deontay Wilder: New trainers show Tyson Fury is nervous

By Tom West

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury bringing Freddie Roach into his corner betrays a “nervous behaviour” ahead of their world heavyweight title showdown next month.

Fury faces the first acid test in his comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence when he challenges WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, who has won all 40 of his professional contests, 39 inside the distance.

The unbeaten Fury announced that former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton and Roach, one of the most renowned boxing coaches in the world, will supplement the work of head trainer Ben Davison on December 1 in Los Angeles.

Wilder believes the one man Fury should have in his team is his uncle Peter, who no longer trains his nephew but did so when Fury stunned Wladimir Klitschko.

“This is the biggest fight of his life to date so if I were him I would be trying to reach out to as many resources as I possibly can myself,” Wilder said.

“I would have been to see Peter, that’s who he really needs because his only fame to this game is beating Klitschko. Peter was the one who was with him for that and Peter knows him in and out.”

“In this short period of time a person isn’t going to get to know the whole of you, especially in this fight game because your style is what it is — it was created by someone else, another trainer.

“So when you start getting multiple trainers, for that seems nervous, that’s a nervous behaviour for me.”