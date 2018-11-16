Seattle Seahawks rally keeps play-offs in sight

The Seattle Seahawks rallied late to beat the Green Bay Packers 27-24 and keep the play-offs within reach.

After a slow start, Russell Wilson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with five minutes remaining, helping clinch the victory at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle were 14-3 down early on and the Packers looked strong as Aaron Rodgers threw for 214 yards by half-time, finishing with 332 yards on the night, but he was sacked four times in the second half and never recovered to find his earlier form.

Wilson, meanwhile, came alive in the fourth quarter, and once he reached Dickson, the Seahawks grabbed the lead and never looked back to sit second in the NFC West on 5-5.

The Packers, with just one scoring drive in the second half, fell to 0-5 on the road.