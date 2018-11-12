Green Machine suffer setback in Belgium

By Stephen Findlater

Ireland’s men endured a tough 4-1 defeat to Olympic silver medalists Belgium in Evere on Saturday in their second last World Cup warm-up tie.

In torrential rain, they fell behind early on with Felix Denayer making it 2-0 at half-time before Matthew Bell got one back for the Green Machine from a corner rebound.

Alex Hendrickx and Florent van Aubel, however, closed out the result.

Ireland are next in action on November 19 against the Netherlands before jetting out to India for their opening tie on November 30.

David Harte was named on the squad list but was an unused sub as he continues his recuperation from a badly bruised leg — originally diagnosed as a fractured fibula — with David Fitzgerald again deputising between the posts.

On home turf, the men’s EY Hockey League was reduced to two ties as a result of the unavailability of internationals with clubs not required to line out in their absence.

Glenanne moved into a share of top spot with a 3-1 win over Annadale while Pembroke went up to third as they came back 2-0 down to beat Cookstown 3-2.

Cork men Stephen Sweetnam and Greg Chambers started the comeback before teenager Cian Murphy won the day in the third quarter.

Cork C of I had a rest weekend but will return for the Irish Senior Cup on November 24 and play an EYHL refix on December 1 against Annadale.

In Munster Division One, Julian Dale inspired Cork Harlequins to a 4-0 win over Waterford on his return to the club. He scored twice, adding to efforts from Michael Holland and John Hobbs to put them top of the division after two ties, a turnaround from last season when they finished last.

Dale recently finished the first half of his season in Belgium with Royal Daring as they go on a winter break until February. Under European Hockey Federation rules, he is not allowed play in two top-tier club competitions in the same season without a full transfer but he can play in the regional league, with Quins taking advantage of this.

On the women’s side, Cork Harlequins fell 4-2 to EYHL leaders Pegasus as they were unable to reel in the Ulster side once Taite Doherty scored twice in the first 15 minutes.

Cliodhna Sargent and Emily O’Leary got them back to 3-2 with over 20 minutes left but former Irish skipper Alex Speers made the game safe.

In Munster Division One, Cork C of I, Ashton, and Catholic Institute all continued their perfect starts to the season. C of I won 3-0 against Limerick thanks to an Amy Roberts double; Insta won 5-0 in Waterford with Kym Daly doing likewise.

Ashton, meanwhile, shaded their battle with Belvedere with Emma O’Sullivan and Kate Burke making it 2-1, continuing their superb start to the season.

They will face their biggest test when they come up against Church of Ireland at Garryduff.