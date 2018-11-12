Belfast Star stand tall in Tralee cauldron

By John Coughlan

Belfast Star are the new leaders of Basketball’s Men’s Super League following their thrilling 89-79 win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Tralee.

The northerners are presently taking the league by storm and in a rip-roaring first half, edged into a 46-44 lead.

In the second half, the teams traded baskets up to the third quarter with Star taking a three-point lead 66-63 into the final period.

Coming down the stretch, Star hit the big shots with Sergio Vidal Baldovoi and Mike Davis inspirational — much to the relief of coach Adrian Fulton.

“It was a huge test for my inexperienced side to play in front of a capacity attendance, and thankfully when the game hung in the balance, we executed key baskets that sealed our win.”

The coach’s son, 16-year-old CJ Fulton, was one of the stars on the night for the Belfast squad and Adrian admitted he’s been performing well for the team: “He has been doing well, we’re delighted with him, and we didn’t think he’d be playing nearly as much as he is. It’s more out of necessity — Aidan Quinn is injured, Conor is basically playing with one hand, and CJ was given the opportunity and he’s grasped it and it’s terrific.”

Templeogue lost their second consecutive game after going down to DCU Saints 68-67 in a pulsating game at Inchicore. It certainly was a sweet win for Saints’ American stalwart Michael Bonaparte who was released by Templeogue at the end of last season and returned to contribute 18 points.

Stephen James had the chance to win the game for Templeogue but missed two free throws with five seconds left, much to the relief of Saints coach Joey Boylan.

“It was a tense game that could have went either way and I am hoping my team can build on this battling performance.”

UCC Demons title hopes were given a dent when they lost 87-78 at Griffith College Swords Thunder. Thunder coach Dave Baker missed the game as he is presently hospitalised but his side produced solid basketball to see off the Leesiders.

C & S Neptune won their first game of the season when overcoming Maree in a thrilling game at Neptune Stadium. The Galway side were on the back of two impressive wins over UCC Demons and UCD Marian but Neptune showed greater hunger coming down the stretch.

Lehmon Colbert has his best game of the season with a 24-point tally as coach Paul Kelleher praised his team’s performance.

“For a change, we have been rewarded for our efforts and I thought our defence was key in getting us over the line. We lost our way for a five-minute period but the lads stood tall and hopefully we can build on this win.”

UCD Marian also got back to winning ways as they had an impressive 86-64 win over Killorglin at Belfield. In a game that was in the balance up to the third quarter, UCD moved up a gear coming down the stretch, with Conor Meany leading their scoring on 17 points.

In the Women’s Super League Courtyard Liffey Celtics sent out a statement of intent when demolishing DCU Mercy 80-57. The Kildare side were always on top, and with their American Briana Green giving an exhibition with a 34-point contribution, they comfortably saw off DCU in style.

WIT Wildcats improvement continued as they ran out 71-32 winners against Marble City Hawks.

Sunday’s Cork derby went down to the wire with Fr Mathews edging Brunell 72-70 with two late Niamh Dwyer free throws sealing a hard-earned win for the newly promoted side.

In a game strewn with errors, in front of a large attendance at Gurranabraher, Brunell were left pondering how they allowed Mathews snatch it at the death, with Gráinne Dwyer leading the winners on 30 points.

UCC Glanmire remain unbeaten following their 61-49 away win over IT Carlow with Limani Davis finishing with a game-high 19 points.