Boxing’s Olympic future at a crossroads

By Bernard O’Neill

From the controversy of Michael Conlan’s defeat to Vladimir Nikitin and other decisions at the Rio 2016 Olympics to the contents of a cardboard box, who could blame a young, aspiring fighter quickly quitting amateur boxing and heading straight for the professional ranks.

The world’s top amateurs, the constant targets of pro promoters, now face huge personal dilemmas.

Signing the professional forms means giving up on Olympic dreams.

Stick to the amateur ranks and all the hours of preparation for an Olympics could be undone by one questionable judging decision.

And that presumes that boxing will still be part of the Olympic Games from 2020 and beyond.

The shambles at Saturday’s AIBA Presidential election hardly inspired confidence.

The electronic scoring system in Moscow was so unreliable that it was eventually abandoned and the world’s National Boxing Federations eventually used paper ballots to cast their votes and place them into a cardboard box.

Following the count, Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov was elected AIBA president after beating Kazakhstan’s Serik Konakbayev.

The International Olympic Council had warned that boxing could be removed from the Olympics if Rakhimov, who has been linked to organised crime, was elected.

The IOC, who have also threatened to suspend AIBA, will meet at the end of the month in Tokyo where they’ll review the AIBA election.

Meanwhile, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) revealed yesterday they opted for Konakbayev.

”The IABA can confirm that it voted for the defeated Kazak candidate Serik Konakbayev in the AIBA Presidential election last week. It is unusual for the IABA, as is the case with most national federations, to reveal how they voted in an election, but given the intense commentary surrounding this particular election, it was felt by the Board of Directors and Central Council, that it was in the best interests of Irish boxing to do so in this instance.”

Rakhimov received 86 of the 134 votes. Those that voted for the Uzbek could end up on the wrong side of history if the IOC end boxing’s 114-year association with the Olympics.