Ireland to host European Cross Country Championships in 2020

Ireland has won its bid to host the European Cross Country Championships in 2020, it was announced today.

The event will take place on a purpose built cross country track at the National Sports Campus on December 13, 2020.

It is the second time the championships will be held in Ireland after Athletics Ireland previously hosted them in Santry in 2009.

The announcement was made in Budapest today by the European Athletics Council.

The bid for the championships were supported by Sport Ireland, Fingal County Council and RTÉ, who will broadcaster the event.

The Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, welcomed the news and congratulated Athletics Ireland on the successful bid.

"Ireland has a rich history in cross country running and we are delighted to host this event on the purpose built cross country track here on the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus," he said.

Sport Ireland Chief Executive John Treacy added: “This is a great example of agencies coming together to showcase Ireland as a top destination for major sporting events.

We look forward to working with Athletics Ireland and the other partners to deliver an excellent event here on the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus, which will be broadcast right across Europe.

“I would like to pay tribute to Athletics Ireland Chief Executive, Hamish Adams, bid coordinator Liam Hennessy and all involved with the bid on their hard work in securing the championships for Ireland.”

This year's championships will be in the city of Tilburg in the Netherlands on December 9, with the 2019 event taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

