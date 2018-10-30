NFL round-up: Browns axe falls on coach Jackson while Kansas improve to 7-1

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson last night paid for a run of three straight defeats after he was axed by franchise owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in his tenure over more than two seasons, was dismissed along with dismissed offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Haley was in his first season on Jackson’s staff after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will serve as the team’s interim head coach, and Freddie Kitchens will be the offensive coordinator.

The Browns had stuck with Jackson through 2016’s 1-15 season and last year’s 0-16 season, and a promising start to this season has faltered in recent weeks, with play-off hopes now all but gone.

Jackson’s firing came a day after the Browns (W2-L5-D1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge.

The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002. The Browns were beaten 33-18 on Sunday by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson is the sixth straight Cleveland coach to be fired following the team’s second game against Pittsburgh. Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine all met the same demise.

It’s not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season. The Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and wide receivers coach Al Saunders are interim candidates capable of finishing the season. Williams and Saunders both have previous head coaching experience.

Jackson was hired in 2016 by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who stuck by him despite a 1-15 record in his first season and the Browns losing all 16 games last season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as only the second team in league history to go 0-16.

Jackson’s firing comes one day after the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but are struggling in his first season without star LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-6.

Elsewhere the LA Rams made it a perfect first half to the season as they went 8-0 with a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers, thanks to Greg Zuerlein’s field goal.

Kareem Hunt’s spectacular touchdown highlighted a 30-23 Kansas City victory over the Denver Broncos that stretched the Chiefs’ lead atop the AFC West on Sunday.

With Kansas City facing fourth-and-one in the third quarter, Hunt took a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes, hurdled one defender and then broke several more tackles on his way to a 23-yard score.

The touchdown gave the Chiefs a 30-14 lead, and there was no way back for Denver as Kansas City moved to 7-1.

Cam Newton threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another on the ground as the Carolina Panthers beat the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 to move to 5-2.

Though unbeaten at home, Carolina found themselves rated as underdogs against the league’s top-ranked defence, but certainly did not play like it.

The game was essentially over at half-time after three unanswered Panthers touchdowns - including an 11-yard rush and a six-yard reception for Christian McCaffrey - helped Carolina into 24-7 lead.

Dirk Koetter’s decision to bench quarterback Jameis Winston in the third quarter almost paid off as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied against the Cincinnati Bengals only to lose 37-34 on a late field goal.

Winston had thrown four interceptions by the time he was replaced with Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the third - with the last of them returned for a touchdown by Jessie Bates to put Cincinnati 34-16 up.

Fitzpatrick led Tampa Bay on three scoring drives as Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 38-yard field goal before Fitzpatrick connected with Mike Evans and OJ Howard on 72- and 18-yard touchdown passes to level the game at 34-34 with 1:10 left on the clock.

But Cincinnati snatched victory at the death as Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal with five seconds remaining.

In the Wembley game the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars as the reigning Super Bowl champions got back to 4-4 with a 24-18 victory.

The Seattle Seahawks improved to 4-3 as Russell Wilson threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns - all the scores coming in the second quarter - and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards with one touchdown in a 28-14 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 24-10, while Adrian Peterson piled up 149 yards with a touchdown as the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-13.

Drew Brees passed for 120 yards - the lowest yardage total in his 13-season Saints career - but the New Orleans Saints still managed to beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 in Minnesota.

The Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 18-15 while the Indianapolis Colts beat the Oakland Raiders 42-28.