Lee and Clohisey secure national titles in Dublin City Marathon

By Feidhlim Kelly

Lizzie Lee beamed as she crossed the line in 2:35:05 to capture the national title at the 39th SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon yesterday.

It was a great day for Irish distance running with Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock) finishing sixth overall to bag his first national title in 2:15:58 – the fastest Irish runner in Dublin for over 20 years.

“It’s so good to win in Dublin,” smiled Lee “It’s a brilliant course with brilliant support all the way around. I really wanted to win the national title.”

As expected the Africans dominated with Ethiopia’s Mesera Dubiso winning the women’s race in 2:33:49 followed by countrywoman Motu Gedefa in second in 2:34:22. Ethiopia was on top of the podium in the men’s race also with Asefa Bekele winning in 2:13:24 followed by the Kenyan pair of David Manja in second in 2:13:33 and Joel Kiptoo third in 2:13:42.

Leevale AC’s Lizzie Lee, with her coach Donie Walsh, after claiming the national title in yesterday’s Dublin City Marathon

Lee embraced her long-time coach Donie Walsh at the finish and the Cork running legend was equally pleased with the performance.

“She got out there and she raced,” he said of Lee’s battling performance that saw her in contention for much of the race. “Too many runners look at their gadgets and their garmins rather than actually racing. Lizzie’s focus was there and it’s always good when your athlete runs well.”

Caitriona Jennings (Letterkenny) finished second in the national championships in 2:41:17 with Jill Hodgins (Leevale), Cork marathon winner in 2017, third in 2:47:53. There was double delight for Lee as Leevale unofficially won the team title with Nollaigh O’Neill 34th in the women’s standings in 3:02:10.

Clohisey clinched his first marathon title to follow in the footsteps of his coach Dick Hooper – a three time winner of the Dublin marathon and multiple national marathon champion.

The Raheny Shamrock runner was a reluctant leader at the start of proceedings. “I didn’t know what to do at the start,” said Clohisey who was the fastest Irish man in a national championship since Tommy Hughes ran 2:14:46 in 1991.

Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock A.C. on his way to becoming the first Irish finisher, and sixth overall, of the 20,000 runners that took part in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon today.



Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock A.C. on his way to becoming the first Irish finisher, and sixth overall, of the 20,000 runners that took part in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon today.

“I looked around and tried to keep a reasonable pace waiting for the others to come up to me,” continued the Raheny Shamrock athlete who holds a personal best of 2:14:55.

The pace increased and Clohisey fell off the leading pack of eight with some stomach issues as the Africans took charge at the front.

Meanwhile, a strong battle was taking place in the national marathon championships with 44-year-old Gary O’Hanlon in pursuit along with his Clonliffe teammate Sergiu Ciobanu. They eventually finished second and third in 2:17:11 and 2:17:28 respectively in what was the strongest national championship for many a year. Raheny’s Mark Kirwan was less than ten seconds behind in fourth in 2:17:37.

Clonliffe Harriers unofficially won the men’s title with David Flynn fifth overall in 2:19:49 as their third counter.

England’s Johnboy Smith won the wheelchair race in 1:36:12.