Newtown spring greatest shock ever in All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship

By Stephen Findlater

Newtown School, Waterford, produced probably the biggest shock in the All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship’s 36-year history as they took home the maiden title at Shaw’s Bridge with a 1-0 win over Banbridge Academy.

Isaac Johnson’s sweetly-timed volley 30 seconds before half-time did the damage as the Waterford outfit produced a teak-tough defensive performance to emulate the girls’ success from 1981.

The boys had never emerged from the group stages before and had been a B division school in Munster up until three years ago. Two years ago, they were tonked 8-0 and 7-0 in the All-Ireland group stages but they have grown into a powerful unit under coach Stuart Greene.

And the new All Ireland Schools champions! @newtownschoolw pic.twitter.com/5kfpDvH2l7 — The Hook (@hookhockey) October 26, 2018

In Ben Johnson, though, Newtown had the tournament’s outstanding talent . Harry McCarthy, Ian Balding and Sam Johnson – twin of Isaac, younger brother of Ben – were also outstanding.

Newtown had swept through their group with three from three before beating High School 4-3 to earn their final shot.

Bann knocked out reigning champs St Andrew’s in dramatic style, scoring in the last minute via Rowe before winning a shoot-out 3-1.

Newtown: L Drayton, L Allen, S Johnson, E McInerney, D Gahan, I Balding, B McInerney, H McCarthy, B Johnson, I Johnson, R Treacy Subs: M Laura, S O’Neill, T Delaney, P Cooke, H Belton

Banbridge Academy: S Dale, P Campbell, M Cowan, L McConnell, E Rowe, M Barlow, C Rowe, H Lockhart, L Bingham, L Rowe, H Farson Subs: R Simms, L Groves, C Curry, A Jordan, M Anderson.