Newtown spring greatest shock ever in All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship

Newtown School, Waterford, produced probably the biggest shock in the All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship’s 36-year history as they took home the maiden title at Shaw’s Bridge with a 1-0 win over Banbridge Academy.

Newtown spring greatest shock ever in All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship
Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 05:50 AM

By Stephen Findlater

Newtown School, Waterford, produced probably the biggest shock in the All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship’s 36-year history as they took home the maiden title at Shaw’s Bridge with a 1-0 win over Banbridge Academy.

Isaac Johnson’s sweetly-timed volley 30 seconds before half-time did the damage as the Waterford outfit produced a teak-tough defensive performance to emulate the girls’ success from 1981.

The boys had never emerged from the group stages before and had been a B division school in Munster up until three years ago. Two years ago, they were tonked 8-0 and 7-0 in the All-Ireland group stages but they have grown into a powerful unit under coach Stuart Greene.

In Ben Johnson, though, Newtown had the tournament’s outstanding talent . Harry McCarthy, Ian Balding and Sam Johnson – twin of Isaac, younger brother of Ben – were also outstanding.

Newtown had swept through their group with three from three before beating High School 4-3 to earn their final shot.

Bann knocked out reigning champs St Andrew’s in dramatic style, scoring in the last minute via Rowe before winning a shoot-out 3-1.

Newtown: L Drayton, L Allen, S Johnson, E McInerney, D Gahan, I Balding, B McInerney, H McCarthy, B Johnson, I Johnson, R Treacy Subs: M Laura, S O’Neill, T Delaney, P Cooke, H Belton

Banbridge Academy: S Dale, P Campbell, M Cowan, L McConnell, E Rowe, M Barlow, C Rowe, H Lockhart, L Bingham, L Rowe, H Farson Subs: R Simms, L Groves, C Curry, A Jordan, M Anderson.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssporthockey

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices