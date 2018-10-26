Templeogue in big cup battle with Tralee Warriors

By John Coughlan

Cup fixtures dominate the Bank Holiday weekend basketball schedule.

And the fixtures don’t come much bigger than tomorrow’s clash of champions Templeogue and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the Oblate Hall Inchicore.

Both enter this game on the back of winning runs but the hosts will be favourites to secure a home quarter-final against UCC Demons.

Templeogue produced a stunning first-half display against UCD Marian last weekend - opening a 28 point lead at one stage. However they failed to continue that dazzling form on the restart before holding out for a 88-82 win.

The Warriors were shocked in their opening league game by Killorglin but bounced back with three wins in succession and Templeogue coach Mark Keenan is wary of the visitors. “We have had some close tussles against Tralee over the years and I am sure they will be determined to get one over on us with so much at stake.”

Maree shocked the basketball experts last weekend when winning away to UCC Demons and they will be hoping for a repeat shooting performance when they host Griffith College Swords Thunder. American Sean Pepper was the star man for the Galwegians last weekend and some his three-pointers against Demons were four feet outside the perimeter line.

Thunder lost away to Tralee Warriors and coach Dave Baker is urging his players to be prepared for another shootout at the Galway venue.

Baker said: “We know how good Maree can be and make no mistake we will have to be at it from tip off.”

C & S Neptune have yet to secure a win this season and they face a daunting trip north to play the inform Belfast Star who are without the injured Roy Downey.

Neptune coach Paul Kelleher admitted: “Our defence at home has been disappointing but for some strange reason we have been doing okay on the road and I am hoping that trend continues against Star.”

Last year’s finalists UCD Marian host Galway outfit Moycullen hoping to rediscover their best form following last week’s home defeat to Templeogue.

In the Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup UCC Glanmire and Killester contest an interesting preliminary round game at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

The Glanmire fans certainly came out in force last weekend for their league derby clash with Fr Mathew’ and coach Mark Scannell will be hoping for another polished performance. Scannell said: “We showed nice composure against Fr Mathews but this is Cup basketball and we will need to produce a similar performance to see off Killester.” Fr Mathews travel to Kilkenny for their preliminary round game against Marble City Hawks.