American football returning to Dublin with announcement of Notre Dame v Navy game

Notre Dame and Navy are returning to the Aviva Stadium.

The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen will renew their rivalry in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in August 2020.

Over 35,000 Americans flew in when sides met at the same venue in six years ago.

It is one of five college football games to be held in Ireland by 2024

The news comes ahead of Notre Dame and Navy's meeting in San Diego on Saturday.

Speaking at the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was delighted that college football was returning to Ireland for a five-game programme: “College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and to bring it back to Ireland for a five-game series is wonderful news for Irish tourism and for sports fans.

Over 35,000 fans travelled to Ireland when Notre Dame and Navy last met in Dublin in 2012 and we will warmly welcome them and many others back for the Aer Lingus College Football Classics. Major games such as this one showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading hospitality and tourism sector front and centre.

"I look forward to the first game of the series with the return of Notre Dame vs Navy in August 2020; I have no doubt it will be a hugely popular occasion.”

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring said: “I welcome the announcement that College Football is returning to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 2020 for a five-game programme.

"Sporting events like the American College Football Series strengthen our ties with other great sporting nations and they showcase Dublin as a destination for hosting major international sporting events.”

Digital Desk