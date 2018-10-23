Irish men's hockey squad first to compete in World Cup since 1990

The Green Machine head coach, Alexander Cox, has today announced his World Cup squad of 20 players that will travel to Bhubaneswar in India for the showpiece event.

The team will be the first Irish men’s hockey team to compete at a World Cup since 1990.

Speaking at the announcement, Cox said:

“I am proud to announce our World Cup squad. The camps we had in Ireland and overseas were very good and allowed me to see the potential of all the players in our training panel.

"The 20 players selected give me the most options in defense, midfield and attack.

"We are very much looking forward to the upcoming tournament in Valencia which will be our first test as a team as we look towards the World Cup”

Today also marked the unveiling of Turkish Airlines as the new primary sponsor of the senior men’s team, speaking about the announcement Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels said:

“We are pleased to reveal Turkish Airlines as the new primary sponsor of the Green Machine.

Hockey is a global sport and we’re delighted to partner with such an international brand like Turkish Airlines. They have a long history of sponsorship in sport and we’re very excited about this partnership.

Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines General Manager for Ireland, commented:

“We are delighted to be announcing Turkish Airlines as the sponsorship partner for Ireland’s men’s hockey team.

This is a momentous day for both organisations as we cement our relationship we can clearly see the immense potential for this team on the international stage. We are delighted to support them in their every success as the men’s hockey World Cup in India comes closer into view.

- Digital Desk