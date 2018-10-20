Chesters still leads as rain wreaking havoc in Spain

England’s Ashley Chesters remained the man to catch in the Andalucia Masters, despite not hitting a single shot on a second weather-affected day at Valderrama.

After four hours were lost to stormy conditions on Thursday, two delays yesterday meant half the field, including Chesters and defending champion Sergio Garcia, had yet to begin their second rounds.

Play was due to resume at 9.10am local time today but with more bad weather forecast, the tournament could be extended until Monday or reduced to 54 holes. The European Tour will be keen to complete as many rounds as possible as the event is the last chance for players to reach the top 116 on the Race to Dubai and secure full playing privileges for next season.

Scotland’s Marc Warren, who began the week 144th on the money list, is a shot off the lead after playing the first nine holes of his second round in two under par, with France’s Gregory Bourdy alongside Warren on four under after an opening 67.

Home favourite Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano is part of a five-strong group on three under after seven holes of his second round, but the 38-year-old will return to an eagle putt on the par-five 17th when play resumes.

Spaniard Alvaro Quiros and Welshman Oliver Farr were also on three under in the early stages of their second rounds, alongside Garcia and Australian Jason Scrivener, who were due to start their second rounds on Saturday.

Meanwhile Leona Maguire missed out on making it to second stage of LPGA qualifying school by one shot in Florida, therefore ending her chances of securing a card on the main tour for 2019. Her level par round of 72 left her an agonising one shot outside the cut mark.

Maguire needed a birdie at her final hole to sneak in but she could only manage a par.

That left her in a tie for 42nd with 33 players on one under or better qualifying automatically and they were joined by nine additional players who finished one shot outside the top 25 on level par.

