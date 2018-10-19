Dom O’Rourke salutes Irish boxing’s bumper medal haul

Dom O’Rourke, President of the Irish Boxing Association, has hailed the contribution of Ireland’s clubs and coaches to what has been a remarkable haul of medals in international competition in 2018.

Dom O’Rourke salutes Irish boxing’s bumper medal haul
Friday, October 19, 2018 - 03:20 AM

By Bernard O’Neill

Dom O’Rourke, President of the Irish Boxing Association, has hailed the contribution of Ireland’s clubs and coaches to what has been a remarkable haul of medals in international competition in 2018.

Since April of this year, Irish boxing has won 37 medals — eight gold,11 silver and 18 bronze — in 183 days of competition in six World and European youth, junior and schoolboy/girl tournaments.

Ireland’s competitors surpassed themselves at the European Junior Championships in Anapa, Russia this week, claiming 13 medals, including two golds.

Tipperary’s Ellie Mai-Gartland and Kildare’s Lauren Dempsey topped the bantam and feather podiums at the Black Sea resort 24 hours before Leitrim’s Dearbhla Rooney won bronze at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The clubs and their coaches deserve enormous credit for the medals won this year. They have played a crucial role in the success of our young boxers in World and European competition,” said O’Rourke, who was also in Russia.

Anna Moore, Irish team manager in Anapa with Joe Hennigan, admitted it was an emotional week for the squad who returned home yesterday: “We shed tears of joy and we shed tears of sorrow,” said Moore. “Everyone of our squad boxed their hearts out for their country in Russia.”

Ireland’s 25-strong squad finished in third spot in the medals table behind England and table toppers Russia at the 31-nation competition.

Meanwhile, the focus will now switch to male and female Elite competition at the AIBA World Women’s Championships in India and the Men’s EU Elite Championships in Spain next month.

Joe Ward, the current European Elite champion and Kellie Harrington, like Ward a World Elite finalist, will lead the charge as Irish boxing seeks to smash through the 40-medal mark for 2018.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportboxingplace: irelandplace: anapa, russiaplace: tipperaryplace: black seaplace: leitrimplace: buenos airesplace: russiaplace: anapaplace: indiaplace: spainperson: dom o’rourkeperson: presidentperson: bernard o’neillperson: president ofperson: ellie mai-gartlandperson: lauren dempseyperson: dearbhla rooneyperson: o’rourkeperson: anna mooreperson: joe henniganperson: mooreperson: joe wardperson: kellie harringtonevent: european junior championshipsevent: youth olympicsevent: aiba world women’s championshipsevent: men’s eu elite championshipsorganisation: irish boxing associationorganisation: ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices