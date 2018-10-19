Basketball: No love lost in tense Cork derby

By John Coughlan

There will be no love lost in the Women’s Super League Cork derby on Sunday when UCC Glanmire host newly promoted Fr Mathews at the Mardyke Arena (1.15pm).

Mathews have a host of former Glanmire players in their squad but Glanmire coach Mark Scannell is not focusing on that side of the game.

Scannell said: “Amateurs can choose to play with any club they wish and although we haven’t got the depth of recent years it will be an opportunity for some of younger players in our squad to step up to the plate.”

Outside of being a Cork derby though there’s the added element of intrigue to the fixture as former Glanmire players Grainne Dwyer, Niamh Dwyer, Hannah McCarthy, Olivia Dupuy and Hollie Herlihy will be playing against their old club for the first time since their move.

This season Glanmire have an American duo of Delany Junkemier and Imani Davis and their matchup against Mathews professionals Chantelle Alford and Shannon Brady will be interesting.

Fr Mathews’ Killarney-based coach James Fleming is confident his team will perform on the day.

To be honest derby games are always built up but for me it’s all about my players producing their best basketball in what is sure to be a huge test for us and at the end of the day our priority is to leave the Mardyke with the points in the bag.

DCU Mercy, rocked by their shock defeat to WIT Wildcats, host Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell and Liffey Celtics should continue with their unbeaten run when they host Marble City Hawks at Leixlip.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be hoping to keep their Men’s Super League title challenge intact when they host Griffith College Swords Thunder tomorrow at the Tralee Sports Centre.

The Kerry side are presently 2/3 and showed a major improvement on the road last week when easily disposing of DCU Saints.

Griffith College Swords Thunder coach Dave Baker was relieved last weekend that his team saw off Maree but is under no illusions about the task that awaits his side.

Baker said: “It’s always a challenge going to Tralee as they have such passionate fans but for coaches and players alike these are the games you want to be involved in.”

UCC Demons assistant coach Troy O’Mahony is confident his side can see off Maree on Sunday if they play to their strengths but has warned against complacency.

O’Mahony said: “Maree have tested a few sides in recent weeks and we will have to be focused at both ends of the court or we could find ourselves in a dogfight.”

Demons Croatian Goran Tomic will make a home debut after playing away to Moycullen last weekend.

Leaders Templeogue face a stern test when they travel to play the champions UCD Marian who lost the first game of their campaign away to Belfast Star.

Templeogue recently signed the highly talented American Dee Proby and coach Mark Keenan believes his side will need to be firing on all cylinders to get a win.

Keenan said: “We have had some great games against UCD Marian over the years and I have little doubt nothing less than our best will suffice on this occasion.

UCD’s ace guard Conor Meany is urging his teammates to get ready for battle as Templeogue are a serious outfit.

Meany said: “We need to get back winning after our loss to Belfast Star but Templeogue always tend to bring the best out from us.”

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin lost the first game of this season at Templeogue last week and will be hoping home advantage drives them to a win against Pyrobel Killester.

Killester, fresh from their win over C & S Neptune, have a deep squad but will need to be at their best to secure the points.

Neptune are still looking for their first win of the season but coach Paul Kelleher is not overly concerned as he believes a win is imminent for his side.

Kelleher said: “We travelled to Dublin last week without three key players and to be honest I thought we did exceptionally well but Moycullen are tough and we will need to be at it from tip-off.”