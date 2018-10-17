Golden State Warriors begin NBA defence with victory

Steph Curry led the way as defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors kicked off their regular campaign with a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State Warriors begin NBA defence with victory
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 11:23 AM

Steph Curry led the way as defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors kicked off their regular campaign with a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On a special night at Oracle Arena, where the Warriors were presented with custom-made reversible rings in recognition of last season's championship win, Curry showed his class with 32 points.

Kevin Durant also weighed in with 27 points to ensure Golden State, despite an impressive start, came from behind in the fourth quarter to celebrate Ring Night in style.

The Warriors' victory was soured by a minor calf injury sustained by sixth man Andre Iguodala in the second quarter.

Paul George, in the absence of injured point guard Russell Westbrook, registered 27 points for the Thunder.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-87 at TD Garden.

Fit-again pair Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving made winning returns to the Celtics' side, although both appeared rusty.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Ben Simmons finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportbasketballusanba

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices