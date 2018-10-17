Ireland's Jordan Latimer pays big price for short-notice bout

Irish boxer Jordan Latimer says he has concussion, ear damage, facial injuries and vision problems after a bout which lasted around 15 seconds.

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Latimer, 20, took on Scotland’s 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist John Docherty in Newcastle on Saturday.

But Docherty - making his professional debut - put Latimer down after eight seconds before the towel was thrown in.

Manchester-based Latimer says he has “no recollection” of where he was and that he still has “double vision”.

“I’ve got a really bad concussion,” said Latimer, who claims he took the Metro Arena bout at four days’ notice.

He told BBC Sport: “I done my ear drum in. Think a slight fracture in my cheek bone. Damaged nose. My eyesight is still double vision and my balance isn’t great still. CT scan done.

“The risk didn’t pay off. I didn’t quit, I was knocked out on my feet. I was asking where I was, as I have no recollection of where I was or any memory of fight.”

Latimer’s corner threw the towel in 15 seconds into the bout as he attempted to get back to his feet after taking a flurry of blows, including a heavy left uppercut.

In stark contrast to his opponent’s plight, 20-year-old Docherty has already pointed to a “dream come true” after his promoter Eddie Hearn told the super-middleweight he will get to box in America in November.

The 2018 Gold Coast medallist wished Latimer a “speedy recovery”.

Sligo-born Latimer — who now has two wins and a loss to his name — says he lived a “dream” in competing on a televised show.

However, after stressing the need to focus on recovering, he said he will no longer take bouts at short notice.

“I won’t put my family through that again,” he said.

