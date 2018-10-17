Double semi-final blow for Irish boxers in Youth Olympics

[iBy Bernard O’Neill

Dean Clancy and Dearbhla Rooney will have to pick themselves up from yesterday’s semi-final defeats to England and Thailand for bronze medal box-offs with Brazil and New Zealand at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Sligo flyweight Clancy was beaten on a unanimous decision by England’s Ivan Price for the place in the final, but Irish coach Dmitry Dimitruk believes the judges called it wrong.

“Dean won the first round and lost the second round but he clearly won the third,” he said.

Clancy will now face Luiz de Olivera over three rounds this afternoon for bronze.

Leitrim feather Rooney, who meets Kiwi Te Edmonds for bronze, was edged on a 4-1 split decision by Panpatchara Somnuek in a repeat of August’s World Youth clash which the Thai won on a 3-2 split.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Ellie Mai-Gartland and Kildare’s Lauren Dempsey won gold at the European Juniors in Anapa, Russia yesterday but Patrick Myers, Lisa O’Rourke and Sinainn Glynn lost their finals.

Gartland trounced Romania’s Maria Gheorghe on a unanimous decision and Dempsey silenced the home support after stunning Russian feather Azalia Amineva on a split verdict.

“It’s means everything to me, it’s a dream come true, I have been training so hard the past year for this moment, said Gartland of the Clonmel BC. “I couldn’t have done any of it without the help of my brother/coach Jamie Lonergan and my other coach Martin Fennessy.

Ireland won two gold, three silver and eight bronze in Anapa. The 25-strong squad are due to arrive home via Dublin Airport at 12 noon tomorrow.