Double semi-final blow for Irish boxers in Youth Olympics

Dean Clancy and Dearbhla Rooney will have to pick themselves up from yesterday’s semi-final defeats to England and Thailand for bronze medal box-offs with Brazil and New Zealand at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Double semi-final blow for Irish boxers in Youth Olympics
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 06:40 AM

[iBy Bernard O’Neill

Dean Clancy and Dearbhla Rooney will have to pick themselves up from yesterday’s semi-final defeats to England and Thailand for bronze medal box-offs with Brazil and New Zealand at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Sligo flyweight Clancy was beaten on a unanimous decision by England’s Ivan Price for the place in the final, but Irish coach Dmitry Dimitruk believes the judges called it wrong.

“Dean won the first round and lost the second round but he clearly won the third,” he said.

Clancy will now face Luiz de Olivera over three rounds this afternoon for bronze.

Leitrim feather Rooney, who meets Kiwi Te Edmonds for bronze, was edged on a 4-1 split decision by Panpatchara Somnuek in a repeat of August’s World Youth clash which the Thai won on a 3-2 split.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Ellie Mai-Gartland and Kildare’s Lauren Dempsey won gold at the European Juniors in Anapa, Russia yesterday but Patrick Myers, Lisa O’Rourke and Sinainn Glynn lost their finals.

Gartland trounced Romania’s Maria Gheorghe on a unanimous decision and Dempsey silenced the home support after stunning Russian feather Azalia Amineva on a split verdict.

“It’s means everything to me, it’s a dream come true, I have been training so hard the past year for this moment, said Gartland of the Clonmel BC. “I couldn’t have done any of it without the help of my brother/coach Jamie Lonergan and my other coach Martin Fennessy.

Ireland won two gold, three silver and eight bronze in Anapa. The 25-strong squad are due to arrive home via Dublin Airport at 12 noon tomorrow.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportboxing

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices