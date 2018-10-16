Milwaukee Brewers on top in National League Championship Series

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 10:53 AM

In the Brewers' third shutout in six play-off matches this year, Ryan Braun opened the scoring with a RBI double in the first inning.

And Milwaukee never lost the lead from there, Travis Shaw adding to the scoreline with a triple in the sixth.

Into the seventh, Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer - his third post-season home run - and pitcher Jhoulys Chacin helped secure the win with 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

With the bases loaded in the ninth, Los Angeles threatened a fightback, but Jeremy Jeffress struck out Yasmani Grandal and Brian Dozier to see out the win ahead of game four at Dodger Stadium.

