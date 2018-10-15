Templeogue stay unbeaten

By John Coughlan

Templeogue are the only unbeaten side in the Men’s Super League following their impressive 85-70 over joint leaders Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin.

Before a capacity attendance at the Oblate Hall the Dublin side were made battle right to the wire as they led 44-42 at the break.

As the game matured, the class of Templeogue and their Irish senior international Lorcan Murphy (26pts) showed as they raced into a 13-point lead entering the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch, Killorglin — despite solid performances from Pierre Newton and Daniel Jokubaitis — were always chasing the game, as the Templeogue coach Mark Keenan reflected on his team’s third consecutive win.

Keenan said: “Killorglin are a tough match-up for any side but thankfully our experience shone through when the game hung in the balance.”

Coach Keenan gave a debut to new American signing Dee Proby and he chipped in with an 11-point tally.

Champions UCD Marian suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 81-72 away to Belfast Star.

In a game where the lead changed hands on nine occasions Star produced their best basketball in the second half to secure the crucial points.

This season Star are under coach Adrian Fulton for the first time and with son C J contributing 15 points it was a good night for the family.

The northerners have a superb American in Mike Davis who finished with a game high 32 points as coach Fulton praised his troops.

Fulton said: “This game was always going to gauge our progress and after securing this win I know we are heading in the right direction.”

The story of weekend belongs to UCC Demons captain Kyle Hosford who helped his team defeat Moycullen 71-64 at the NUIG.

Hosford lined out with Delanys at 4pm in the Cork County Junior A football championship against Ballymartle at Ovens that they won 1-12 to 1-9.

Hosford in the company of his father Martin then drove straight to Galway where he arrived minutes before half- time.

The Demons star then gave an exhibition for 20 minutes in which he finished with a game high 23 points that helped secure the points for the Leesiders.

For player coach Colin O’Reilly, it was a crucial win for his side.

O’Reilly said: “We have good spirit in our squad and Kyle certainly helped pull this game out of the fire for us.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors secured maximum points when they defeated DCU Saints 102-92 at the DCU complex.

The Kerry side had top class performances from American Jordan Evans (30) and Paul Dick (24), much to the dismay of Saints coach Joey Boylan.

Boylan said: “It was an interesting game but when you give up 102 points on your home court there is always going to be only one result.”

C&S Neptune are still awaiting their first win as they went down 76-62 to Killester at Clontarf.

The Cork side minus Roy Downey, Gary Walsh and Owen Connolly battled hard but coach Paul Kelleher was proud of their efforts.

Kelleher said: “I am actually proud of my players and I think we will get back to winning ways sooner than later.”

Griffith College Swords Thunder overcame Maree 82-69.

In the Women’s Super League championship, favourites DCU Mercy suffered a shock 65-53 defeat away to WIT Wildcats.

Champions UCC Glanmire were seldom troubled when they overcame NUIG Mystics 77-58.

Pyrobel Killester defeated IT Carlow 63-55 and newly promoted Cork outfit Fr Mathew’s kept their 100% record intact when overcoming Marble City Hawks 61-52.

Courtyard Liffey Celtics travelled to Cork and defeated Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 62-46 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.