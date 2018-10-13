Mona McSharry finishes outside the medals in Youth Olympic Games 50m freestyle

Mona McSharry has exceeded her expectations at the Youth Olympic Games after finishing fifth in the women’s 50m freestyle final.

Day six of the games has seen Team Ireland gymnast Emma Slevin finish sixth in the All-Around while Lusk’s Miranda Tcheutchou is lying in 15th in the women’s 3kg hammer throw.

McSharry finished fifth with a time of 25.54, a time which pleased the Sligo swimmer.

McSharry said: “I’m feeling good, that still exceeded the expectations I had for the fifty, and to be honest after last night’s performance I couldn’t but be happy.

"Obviously, it didn’t happen tonight but I’m still really happy to get a PB in the 50 and to see where I could have come if I had done that time. The 50 is a hard race to master and everything just needs to be perfect.”

“I thought my start was really good. I definitely feel like I died a bit in the end compared to yesterday when I just powered through it.

"I feel really happy that in the three swims that I’ve done, I’ve made the finals in all of them.”

Gymnastics sensation Emma Slevin has surpassed her own pre-competition expectations to finish sixth in the All-Around with a score of 50.499.

In the All Around, athletes compete in four events, achieving scores for each routine. The person with the greatest overall score at the end is deemed the winner.

Emma was one of the first to complete the final rotation, resulting in a long wait where she saw herself move down through the rankings, from number one, a position she held for some time.

Renmore Gymnastics Club member said she didn’t mind waiting, saying: "I knew all the stronger nations still had to go. So even being at the top for a few minutes is just unbelievable.

"I started on vault, and got a PB in that. Then bars was really good. I only got 0.1 less than qualifiers, so that was really, really good.

"I stayed on the beam, so that’s a bonus.

"And floor, I injured myself in the warm-up, just landed short on my ankle, but pulled through and did the routine so it was good”

Slevin was overjoyed with her performance at the games.

She said: “It went unreal, I can’t even believe it, it just feels like a dream. I hit over 50 twice now, and that’s a PB definitely.”

She came to Buenos Aires with the focus on good performances, but with finals not guaranteed.

She said: “I wanted to do good but I never even thought I’d make finals, and to be coming sixth in the world now is unreal.

“It [the injury] wasn’t bad, it was fine, I just need to walk it out and loosen it, and then I’ll be fine, I just knew I had one more routine and that’s it.

“That floor routine was special, I really enjoyed it. I stayed focused, made sure I finished strong as always.”

She was quick to thank the people who have been working tirelessly to make it happen.

She said: “There’s been massive support, Thank you everyone for all the support, it’s amazing.”

After stage one in the Hammer Throw 3kg, Miranda Tcheutchou is lying 15th based on her first score of 54.65. However, her next three throws were registered as fouls.

Disappointed with her performance in the first stage the Canada-based Lusk athlete said: “That was really bad for me. I thought I was going to do better.

"In practice, I was in good shape, but it ended up not going so well. So, I hope I’ll just get better during the next competition. Next time I’m going to just go for it, that’s all I can do.”

Tcheutchou will be competing in the second stage next Monday, with her overall score being a combination of today’s score and Monday’s score, and she added: “at this point where I’m standing, I’ll have to throw something really extraordinary to be ranked well”.