Templeogue caoch Mark Keenan wary of Killorglin threat

By John Coughlan

Joint leaders in basketball’s Men’s Super League — Templeogue and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin — clash tomorrow at the Oblate Hall in a game sure to attract a full house in Inchicore.

Last season Templeogue lost their title but managed to win the National Cup and coach Mark Keenan admits he does not know a lot about Killorglin.

Keenan said: “Any side that can go to Tralee and win must have something in the locker and we will need to be sharp in defence as Killorglin have some good scorers in their squad.”

It was announced yesterday that Templeogue have released American Cortlin Davis and replaced him with former DCU Saints ace Dee Proby who was Player of the Year in the Super League last season.

The Kerry side have a good American in Pierre Newton who has looked impressive in his opening two games and with Bosmans Ivan Bogdanovic and Daniel Jokubaitis also hitting consistent numbers, they are likely to pose Templeogue problems.

Killorglin head coach Ignas Šijanas said: “Everybody here knows about Templeogue and the rich history they have versus us being the new kids on the block. It should be a great occasion and we really can’t wait.”

The Dublin outfit have the ever-reliable Jason Killeen with the explosive Lorcan Murphy and this game has the ingredients of being a contest of high drama.

UCC Demons will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they travel to play Moycullen at the NUIG. The Cork side looked lethargic coming down the stretch against Tralee Warriors and that ultimately cost them, and a much-improved performance will be required from American Brandon Watts.

Moycullen lost at Killorglin last week but were in the game up to the fourth quarter. They have a good home record against Demons and will be hoping to secure maximum points.

C&S Neptune are still without a win since coming back into the Super League and they face another tough test tomorrow when they travel to play Pyrobel Killester. The Cork side will be without Gary Walsh (injured), Roy Downey, and Owen Connolly who is also suffering with a knee injury.

Belfast Star face the other unbeaten side in the Super League as the champions UCD Marian are sure to test their credentials.

The northerners were being touted as championship contenders but lost their opening game to Killester and coach Adrian Fulton will expect a huge improvement.

It will be a full house again tomorrow at the Tralee Sports Complex when Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host DCU Saints. The Kerry side were sluggish in their win over UCC Demons and will need to step it up to make a bid for the title this season.