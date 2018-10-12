Motorsport: Boyle on brink of national championship hat-trick

By Martin Walsh

Tomorrow’s Jackson’s Hotel Donegal Harvest Rally — the final, deciding round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship — is awash with entries, with 40 reserves awaiting a late call-up for the 141-start list. Series leader, Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC), can play the percentage game. A top-eight championship finish will be sufficient to secure him the Vard Memorial Trophy and a record-equalling, third national title.

In theory, it looks simple, but, this season, the Lettermacaward man, and his two rivals, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) and Donegal’s Joe McGonigle (Mini WRC), all spurned opportunities.

Moffett missed out on the Circuit of Kerry, earlier in the season, due to a clash with the Easter Rally, while McGonigle skipped the last round in Clare. Both Boyle and Moffett crashed in Sligo and, as Moffett bounced back with his third win of the season, in Clare, Boyle stuttered, before claiming 14 championship points to move into a 12-point lead over his rivals, who share the second spot.

Boyle doesn’t have to push to the limit over the Ballybofey terrain, but he cannot afford the hesitancy he showed in Clare.

As the trio focuses on the Triton title, former national champions, Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) and Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta R5) will have their own duel around Ballybofey. The nine-stage rally also offers ex-Irish Tarmac champion Gareth MacHale another routing in the Dom Buckley-run Ford Fiesta R5, as he assesses his options for next season. Elsewhere, Donegal’s Stuart Darcy (Darrian T90) and Cavan’s Chris Armstrong (Ford Escort) are vying for the rally.ie award, for the highest-placed two-wheel drive competitor within the Triton series. Scotland’s David Bogie (Escort), Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla), and Declan Gallagher (Toyota Starlet), along with a a host of Escorts, in the hands of Gary Kiernan, Jonathan Pringle, Gary McPhillips, Damian Tourish and Damien Toner, will ensure plenty of action. The first stage starts at 10am, with the finish in Jackson’s Hotel at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Cork-based motorcycle race team, Team #109 Kawasaki, can claim their first British Championship title in the Dickies Junior Supersport class, on tomorrow’s penultimate round at the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent.

In his debut season, Derry rider Eunan McGlinchey (20) has taken seven race wins and leads his nearest rival, Spain’s Brian Hart, by 43 points, needing eight points to become champion.

Team #109 was set up as part of the Sean Hurley Young Rider Development Programme, to help young riders from Ireland get a supportive start to their racing careers (it is in memory of Ballinhassig rider and former Irish Supersport champion, Sean Hurley, who died in a road accident in 2011).

A new season of the Munster Navigation Trial Championship begins tomorrow night in Shanballymore (10.30pm), with the Cork Startrek navigation trial.