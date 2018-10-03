Paralysed jockey Tylicki gets first win as an owner at Cork

A Group One winner in the saddle, Tylicki had his career cut short tragically when a fall left him paralysed in October 2016.

Paralysed jockey Tylicki gets first win as an owner at Cork
Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 17:22 PM

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki enjoyed his first winner as an owner when Mary Salome opened her account at Cork.

Trained by his sister Madeleine, Tylicki owns the filly in partnership with his former agent Paul Clarke.

Second on her previous outing, the Zebedee two-year-old beat That's Not Me by three-quarters of a length in the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Fillies Maiden on Wednesday.

A Group One winner in the saddle, Tylicki had his career cut short tragically when a fall left him paralysed in October 2016.

"We're delighted with her and we bought her to have a bit of fun," said Tylicki.

"She ran a cracker at the Curragh last time out but she has come on from it and hasn't stopped improving yet. There is more to come, and she will grow some more as well.

"The penny is dropping nicely with her.

"She is pretty much my first horse. But I have a share in a couple with Dr Catherine Wills over in Britain in training with James Fanshawe, and she gave me a taste for it - which I am very grateful for.

"Paul Clarke, my old agent, and myself own this filly. We bought her for fun and also to support the family and Madeleine, and it has worked out brilliantly.

"They've looked after us very well, and the ground is perfect for this time of year - you couldn't get it any better. It's great to be here today, and I hope there'll be many more days to come."

PA

More in this section

The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
courtssporthorse racingplace: corkplace: curraghplace: britainperson: tylickiperson: freddy tylickiperson: mary salomeperson: madeleineperson: paul clarkeperson: zebedeeperson: drperson: catherine willsperson: james fanshaweorganisation: foran equine

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices