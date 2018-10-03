Paralysed jockey Tylicki gets first win as an owner at Cork

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki enjoyed his first winner as an owner when Mary Salome opened her account at Cork.

Trained by his sister Madeleine, Tylicki owns the filly in partnership with his former agent Paul Clarke.

Second on her previous outing, the Zebedee two-year-old beat That's Not Me by three-quarters of a length in the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Fillies Maiden on Wednesday.

A Group One winner in the saddle, Tylicki had his career cut short tragically when a fall left him paralysed in October 2016.

"We're delighted with her and we bought her to have a bit of fun," said Tylicki.

"She ran a cracker at the Curragh last time out but she has come on from it and hasn't stopped improving yet. There is more to come, and she will grow some more as well.

"The penny is dropping nicely with her.

"She is pretty much my first horse. But I have a share in a couple with Dr Catherine Wills over in Britain in training with James Fanshawe, and she gave me a taste for it - which I am very grateful for.

"Paul Clarke, my old agent, and myself own this filly. We bought her for fun and also to support the family and Madeleine, and it has worked out brilliantly.

"They've looked after us very well, and the ground is perfect for this time of year - you couldn't get it any better. It's great to be here today, and I hope there'll be many more days to come."

