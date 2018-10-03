Aqua Blue riders and staff owed money after team’s collapse

By Luke Maguire

Riders and staff of Aqua Blue Sport — the Irish cycling team which folded in August — are still owed money.

The outfit, which was backed by Cork-born, Monaco-based businessman Ricky Delaney, shut the doors, citing difficulties in obtaining race invitations and recognition from race organisers.

But this week, it emerged that those former employees have not been paid monies owed to them and must now rely on the team’s UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) bank guarantee to receive wages for the final months of the 2018 season.

Teams are required to lodge a bank guarantee at the start of each season to have their licence to compete validated.

The guarantee must equate to 25% of that team’s payroll.

Aqua Blue Sport‘s Rick Delaney (left) with director of performance operations Leigh Bryan and general manager Stephen Moore. Picture: Team Aqua Sport

Aqua Blue’s chief executive Tom Timmerman informed former staff via mail on Monday the delay in payments was beyond their control.

“As communicated earlier, payment of salaries and expenses will be managed through the UCI drawing on the ABS bank guarantee.

“Although we have been working and communicating with the UCI since end August, and provided them with all the data to make the necessary payments, only this weekend we have received there [sic] final reply on the process to follow.”

“As a result, you will now need to fill attached form, send it back to me for validation and I will pass on all validated forms to the UCI, who in their turn will execute payment. Please, in order to get swift payments, please send the filled forms back as soon as possible.”

The head of the professional cyclists union (CPU) for the UK and Ireland Ben Greetham said riders must be paid and that the CPU was following the case closely.

“Legally the team has to pay. But will they? There is a pot of money they have to set aside for this kind of situation, the UCI bank guarantee.

“We just have to ensure that pot of money still exists.”