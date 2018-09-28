Hear how Rafael Nadal asked a Dublin mother to scour Ireland for a Grand Slam champion

A mother of four from Dublin is working with tennis legend Rafael Nadal to find a Grand Slam Champion from Ireland.

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 18:19 PM

Edel Clarke from Castleknock works with Tennis Ireland to coach the game in Castleknock Tennis Club and at local schools.

She also works with Fingal County Council to teach tennis in underprivileged areas.

Edel told Ryan Tubridy's show on RTE Radio One today how she managed to get the dream job with the superstar.

She was on holidays with her family earlier this summer and knew Rafael Nadal had a tennis academy close to where they were on the island. While she didn’t get to see Rafa that day, she spotted his agent and his mammy.

She decided to chance her arm and went over to talk to them and asked if there was any chance they could meet the legendary tennis player.

Edel got his agent's number and was told to return the following day. She told Ryan that, when she explained she was a tennis coach his agent's attitude suddenly changed and he tore up the number he first gave Edel and replaced it with his business card.

Edel went back the following day with her family and watched Rafa doing an intensive training session. His agent rang her and brought her inside to see the high-performance training centre for kids to show her how they run the camp.

After she was brought into the VIP section, where she met Rafa, his coach and his training team and talked to them about tennis in Ireland. That's where they agreed to work together so she could look for tennis players in Ireland to come to Rafa’s academy.

Edel told Ryan she is "over the moon" at getting the job. You can listen to her interview below.

