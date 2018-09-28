Awesome Afanasev books semi ticket

By Bernard O’Neill

Irish heavyweight Kiril Afanasev shocked England’s European Elite finalist Cheavon Clarke yesterday to book his ticket in today’s semi-finals at the Nicolae Linca Golden Belt in Galati, Romania.

World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington, EU champion Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke yesterday advanced to tomorrow’s finals in Galati, with Harrington comfortably beating Serb lightweight Jelena Jelic who lost to Katie Taylor in Cork in 2016.

Walsh, a two-time Commonwealth finalist, floored Jelic’s compatriot Andeal Brankovic for a count with a sweet left hook inside the final 10 seconds of the first round en route to a unanimous verdict.

Laois light-welter Wayne Kelly forced Spain’s Ddrian Thidn into a count in the first, and Galway welter Kieran Molloy, who’ll meet England’s European Elite silver medallist Pat McCormack today, beat Romania’s Marian Pita.

Afanasev, however, stole the show after earning a split decision over Commonwealth medallist Clarke in the last-eight of the tournament in memory of Nicolae Linca who beat Ireland’s Fred Tiedt in the 1956 Olympic welter final.

O’Rourke advanced against Stefania Balca after the Romanian corner retired their outclassed middleweight at the end of the first in the final bout of yesterday’s session.

Three-time European Elite champion Joe Ward is in action in the last four this afternoon against Welsh light-heavy Sammy Lee.

Afanasev, Molloy, Kelly, Dean Gardiner Conor Quinn and Kurt Walker are also between the ropes today.

The finals will be held Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ireland young prospects meet Germany in a schoolboy international at the National Stadium in Dublin tonight (7pm).