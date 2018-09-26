Athletics: Children at starting line for initiative to improve fitness

By Cathal Dennehy

The best ideas are often the most simple, which is certainly the case for an initiative being rolled out in Irish primary schools with the aim of cutting obesity, improving mental health and creating a far more athletic base for our future sporting stars.

The Daily Mile, which will see students take time out from the classroom to jog 15 minutes each day, was launched yesterday by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin, who wants to see it extended across the country.

“It’s so simple, so easy to do and we can’t afford not to be doing it,” he said. “It costs very little, there’s very little training or education involved and you don’t need top-class facilities; you literally just need a space to run,” said Griffin.

The Daily Mile was the brainchild of Scottish primary school headteacher Elaine Wyllie, who founded it in 2012 with the aim of tackling the obesity and poor levels of fitness of the children in her school in Stirling.

More than 3,000 schools worldwide have adopted the scheme, with almost 300 Irish schools already signed up

and sees students jog a mile around school grounds in a non-competitive environment.

One high-achiever who can attest to its benefits is Seán Hehir, the 2014 Dublin Marathon champion, who teaches at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in Inchicore.

“Without any doubt, that 15 minutes has such an effect,” he said. “It’s a great release from the classroom and, when they come back, they are re-energised, enthusiastic and the research backs that up.”

Hehir himself is well-versed in the value of exercise, often logging over 100 miles a week in training and, since his school implemented the scheme in May, the improvement he’s seen in students’ fitness has been rapid.

“The first day we did it, our fastest student was 7:15, but within a week-and-a-half we had four students under seven minutes and one who ran 6:30,” he said. “It is great to see that improvement and students always come back and say how much they enjoyed it.”

In Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, junior and senior infants do a shortened version of The Daily Mile, with every other year from first class upwards completing the full run around local grounds.

Far from being reluctant participants, Hehir has found even typically inactive kids to be willing runners. The enthusiasm is great across the board and even if it’s wet and windy, the students are still persisting,” he said.

“In school, I couldn’t stand sitting down for two hours straight, so it’s great for students to extend themselves like this.”

With Ireland’s physical activity levels at primary school still well behind many European nations, Griffin is hopeful the initiative will be the first of many steps to improve fitness levels among our youth.

“I’ve started working very closely with [Education Minister] Richard Bruton in terms of seeing how we can collaborate better between our departments, and also the Department of Children, Department of Health,” he said.

“It needs to be a whole Government approach to how we do sport and recreation. I don’t think any department can operate in isolation.”

Griffin jogged with Hehir, the latter’s students, and Olympians Catherina McKiernan, Mick Clohisey and James Nolan at yesterday’s launch in Inchicore and the Junior Sports Minister was adamant the scheme will have a lasting impact for Irish sport.

“The thing about athletics is it prepares you for every sporting discipline. The better athleticism of our young people, the better opportunities they’ll have in various sports they may choose later.”