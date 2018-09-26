Healy frustrated with 14th place finish in Worlds

By Luke Maguire

Four Irish competitors were in action yesterday in the UCI Road World Championships with a testing 27.8km time trial course around the hills of Innsbruck awaiting the riders.

First off was the Junior Men’s time-trial where Ben Healy clocked one of the fastest early times. However, a slight change in the wind direction, and the pedigree of some later competitors would see him slip to 14th - just 16 seconds short of cracking the top 10.

The only other Irish participant, Aaron Doherty, was 46th of the 71 starters in his first appearance at a World Championships.

Healy, who is based in the UK, admitted that he expected a higher placing over the hilly course.

“The TT went well, it was a course that suited me and that I have been preparing for a long time. I think I paced myself well, finishing faster than I started. Overall I’m slightly disappointed with 14th because I wanted a top ten but I gave it my best and got everything out of myself.”

Though he had been preparing specifically for the time trial event, Healy is eager to put in a good performance in tomorrow’s road race. “My preparation has mainly been focused on the TT but I’m pretty light at the moment and my form is good so if I recover ok I should be good for it.” Belgian Remco Evenepoel was fastest around the 27.8km course in 33:15, the only rider to average over 50kmph.

Meanwhile in the Elite Women’s race, Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands was first of an all-Dutch podium with Ireland’s Kelly Murphy and Eileen Burns finishing 33rd and 41st respectively.

Burns, who works full-time as an occupational therapist, gave a strong performance despite coming into the event well below her best form.

“After riding the course over the past few days I was excited to compete. I knew it was going to be a big ask as my form has taken a dip since I competed at the Europeans in Glasgow in August. I started with the aim of giving as much as I could on the day,” said Burns. She continued: “I gave my best but you always feel frustrated as you always want to improve.”