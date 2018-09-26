Healy frustrated with 14th place finish in Worlds

Four Irish competitors were in action yesterday in the UCI Road World Championships with a testing 27.8km time trial course around the hills of Innsbruck awaiting the riders.

Healy frustrated with 14th place finish in Worlds
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 06:45 AM

By Luke Maguire

Four Irish competitors were in action yesterday in the UCI Road World Championships with a testing 27.8km time trial course around the hills of Innsbruck awaiting the riders.

First off was the Junior Men’s time-trial where Ben Healy clocked one of the fastest early times. However, a slight change in the wind direction, and the pedigree of some later competitors would see him slip to 14th - just 16 seconds short of cracking the top 10.

The only other Irish participant, Aaron Doherty, was 46th of the 71 starters in his first appearance at a World Championships.

Healy, who is based in the UK, admitted that he expected a higher placing over the hilly course.

“The TT went well, it was a course that suited me and that I have been preparing for a long time. I think I paced myself well, finishing faster than I started. Overall I’m slightly disappointed with 14th because I wanted a top ten but I gave it my best and got everything out of myself.”

Though he had been preparing specifically for the time trial event, Healy is eager to put in a good performance in tomorrow’s road race. “My preparation has mainly been focused on the TT but I’m pretty light at the moment and my form is good so if I recover ok I should be good for it.” Belgian Remco Evenepoel was fastest around the 27.8km course in 33:15, the only rider to average over 50kmph.

Meanwhile in the Elite Women’s race, Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands was first of an all-Dutch podium with Ireland’s Kelly Murphy and Eileen Burns finishing 33rd and 41st respectively.

Burns, who works full-time as an occupational therapist, gave a strong performance despite coming into the event well below her best form.

“After riding the course over the past few days I was excited to compete. I knew it was going to be a big ask as my form has taken a dip since I competed at the Europeans in Glasgow in August. I started with the aim of giving as much as I could on the day,” said Burns. She continued: “I gave my best but you always feel frustrated as you always want to improve.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Qualifying cancelled in Japan Grand Prix
courtssportcyclingeileen burnsben healyaaron doherty

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices