‘Osama’ probe closed over lack of new detail, claims star England crickter

By David Charlesworth

Cricket Australia has closed its investigation into Moeen Ali’s claim he was called “Osama” during the opening Test of the 2015 Ashes series after failing to unearth new details.

The England all-rounder alleged in his autobiography that an unnamed Australian player made the slur in Cardiff, in an apparent reference to Islamist militant Osama Bin Laden.

Australia’s governing body re-examined Moeen’s complaint but no additional information came to light after liaising with the England and Wales Cricket Board and its own team management during that Ashes campaign.

A spokesman said: “We have followed up with the ECB and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen. Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries. As such, the matter is considered closed.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully.”

In an extract of his book which was being serialised in the Times, Moeen wrote: “An Australian player turned to me on the field and said, ‘Take that, Osama’. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field.”