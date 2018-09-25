‘Osama’ probe closed over lack of new detail, claims star England crickter

Cricket Australia has closed its investigation into Moeen Ali’s claim he was called “Osama” during the opening Test of the 2015 Ashes series after failing to unearth new details.

‘Osama’ probe closed over lack of new detail, claims star England crickter
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 05:00 AM

By David Charlesworth

Cricket Australia has closed its investigation into Moeen Ali’s claim he was called “Osama” during the opening Test of the 2015 Ashes series after failing to unearth new details.

The England all-rounder alleged in his autobiography that an unnamed Australian player made the slur in Cardiff, in an apparent reference to Islamist militant Osama Bin Laden.

Australia’s governing body re-examined Moeen’s complaint but no additional information came to light after liaising with the England and Wales Cricket Board and its own team management during that Ashes campaign.

A spokesman said: “We have followed up with the ECB and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen. Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries. As such, the matter is considered closed.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully.”

In an extract of his book which was being serialised in the Times, Moeen wrote: “An Australian player turned to me on the field and said, ‘Take that, Osama’. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
World Cup heroes target title
courtssportcricketplace: cardiffperson: osamaperson: moeen aliperson: david charlesworthperson: osama bin ladenperson: moeenevent: 2015 ashes seriesevent: ashesorganisation: englandorganisation: cricket australiaorganisation: england and wales cricket boardorganisation: ecb

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices