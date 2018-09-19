Rodrigo Pessoa rallies the troops at World Equestrian Games

By Mike Dunne

Another chapter in what has already been a memorable World Equestrian Games for Ireland will be written in North Carolina over the next few days when the show jumpers get their chance to shine.

With eventing silvers in the bag since Monday, today will see the start of show jumping manager Rodrigo Pessoa’s effort to add to the Irish haul.

Pessoa has already delivered a championship medal for the country, having won gold at the Europeans last year in his first season at the helm.

It was secured after a meticulous preparation programme which saw him produce the best four combinations in peak condition just when the business needed to be done.

This time around preparations have not gone so smoothly. He has lost one of his first choice combinations, Darragh Kenny’s horse Babalou having had to undergo an operation for colic. Shane Breen was called in with Ipswich van de Wolfsakker to take his place on the first team, but last week Pessoa was deprived of his intended reserve combination when the owners of Michael Duffy’s horse EFS Top Contender decided to err on the side of caution and not send their horse to the event in the light of the forecasted weather.

Shane Sweetnam, who will ride Chaqui Z for the team, added Main Road to the squad to cover the reserve vacancy.

“Luckily we have good depth in our squad,” Pessoa told the Irish Examiner yesterday.

“We always know that with horses it’s part of the game. Horses are animals and things happen.”

Pessoa pointed to how well Ireland coped during the Europeans when reduced to three riders for the final gold-clinching round.

“The competition will start and we’ve covered all our bases as best we can,” he said.

Like the eventers, the show jumpers will be chasing team and individual medals, and will be looking to secure Olympic show jumping team qualification the for the first time since 2004.

Coming into the world games as reigning European champions has probably upped expectations, but Pessoa is realistic about the task ahead.

“I always want to be cautious and respectful of the opposition but I think we’ve proved this summer (in nations cups) that Ireland has the depth. We can consider ourselves in the top tier of the competitors, but a lot of jumps have to be jumped before we come to a conclusion.”

All the Irish horses passed inspection on Monday so the reserve issue is no longer critical. Once the competition starts today (2pm Irish time) the four-team horses cannot be changed.

Twenty-five countries are chasing the show jumping honours over three demanding days of competition. After Friday’s team final, the riders will have a rest day on Saturday before the individual final on Sunday.

The Irish team features two of the European gold-winning combinations in Cian O’Connor with Good Luck and Shane Sweetnam on Chaqui Z.

Paul O’Shea will ride Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu with Shane Breen partnering Ipswich van de Wolfsakker.