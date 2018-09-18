'Deeply worrying': Sport Ireland calls for WADA to maintain strict conditions on Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Sport Ireland have joined the chorus asking that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency not be reinstated.

RUSADA will discover on Thursday whether or not it will be allowed return to world sport.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has suggested a compromise which could allow RUSADA resume its activities.

Sport Ireland Chief Executive John Treacy claims RUSADA are yet to satisfy two criteria of its 'Roadmap to Compliance'.

“The confirmation from WADA that the organisation’s Compliance Review Committee will recommend the reinstatement of RUSADA at this week’s WADA Executive Committee meeting is deeply worrying. This is despite the fact that two of the criteria outlined in WADA’s own ‘Roadmap to Compliance’ remain outstanding,” he said.

“The wording of this document is very clear; Russia must publically accept the reported outcomes of the McLaren Investigation, and must provide access for appropriate entities to the stored urine samples in the Moscow Laboratory. Neither of these criteria have been satisfied.

“What is also clear is that WADA has softened its stance on the strict conditions which are laid out on the ‘Roadmap to Compliance’ and it is our view that this is not in the interests of clean athletes and all those who believe in protecting the integrity of sport.”

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics Dr Una May added: “What we ask of WADA is for transparency on this matter. If Russia has accepted the findings of the McLaren Report, it has not been done publically.

“A letter dated just last week references the Schmid Report, however the letter makes no reference to the McLaren Report. What is also evident from that letter is that access to data and samples in the Moscow Laboratory has also not been granted.

“RUSADA should not be reinstated before the two remaining criteria have been met – clean athletes who compete on a fair playing field deserve this.”

Ireland is one of 13 countries to express their dismay at the possible re-integration of RUSADA.