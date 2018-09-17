Irish tennis legend steps down from Fed Cup captaincy

By James O'Connor

Irish tennis legend Yvonne Doyle will step down from her role as non-playing captain of the Irish Fed Cup Team in order to focus on work and family.

Doyle, who played 41 ties for Ireland in the Fed Cup and received a special merit award last year for her commitment, held the role for six campaigns but outlined the need for change.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience and involvement with Ireland’s Fed Cup team both as a player and as non-playing captain but I feel that the time is right for me to move on,” she said.

“I have a young family and along with running my tennis academy and developing an additional career in yoga and meditation teaching I'm no longer able to devote the time and energy needed to successfully fulfil the role of Fed Cup captain.”

Amy Bowtell, who played under Yvonne on numerous occasions, said, “It’s a sad day but both I and the players are so grateful to Yvonne for her work and dedication over the years. “She truly is a legend of Irish Tennis and I thoroughly enjoyed playing under her and learned so much during her tenure.”

Also paying tribute to Yvonne was Tennis Ireland CEO Richard Fahey, saying, “Yvonne has been a great servant to Irish Tennis as a player and as a coach.

“The work of finding a replacement Captain will begin in earnest with the aim of having a suitable replacement in place well in advance of our next tie.”

