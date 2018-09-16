AUDIO: O’Donovan brothers' victory helped inspire me, says Sanita Puspure

Sanita Puspure paid tribute to her fellow Irish rowers following her gold medal win at the World Championships today - admitting that the feeling hasn't quite sunk in yet.

The 36-year-old, who is based in Cork, beat reigning world champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland into second, with Magdalena Lobnig from Austria in third in the final of the women's single sculls final in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

"I'm waiting for that emotional moment when I start crying for no reason," she told presenter Trevor Welch on The Score on Cork’s 96FM.

She said that she became very emotional watching Cork brothers Paul and Gary O’Donovan’s title-winning race the day before, saying that their win helped to inspire her to push herself today.

"That was amazing to watch them yesterday, they really inspired me," she said.

"I got very, very emotional after their race and so I really wanted to do it as well today. I knew I can, I just had to keep the head in the game and not overthink it."