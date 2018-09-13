Paul and Gary O'Donovan survive semi-final scare at World Championships

Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty have also secured their place in a world final.

Thu, 13 Sep, 2018 - 13:13

Paul and Gary O'Donovan have survived a scare at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

The Olympic silver medallists have narrowly qualified for the lightweight double sculls final.

The Skibbereen brothers had to battle to finish third in their semi-final ahead of World Cup I winners Poland. Italy won the semi-final, with Belgium in second.

Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty have also secured their place in a final in their Women's Pair event.

From fifth place, they rowed through the field to win their semi-final.

Ronan Byrne and Phil Doyle won their repechage to reach the semi-finals of the Men's Doubles.

Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan finished fifth in their Heavyweight Men's Pair quarter-final.

