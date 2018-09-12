Ireland's lightweight quad impress in progressing to World final

Ireland's lightweight quad will go for gold at the World Rowing Championships on Friday.

Ireland's lightweight quad impress in progressing to World final
Wed, 12 Sep, 2018 - 12:32

Ireland's lightweight quad will go for gold at the World Rowing Championships on Friday.

Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy have secured their place in the final in Bulgaria.

The crew had an impressive second place finish in their repechage.

There was no such luck for Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska, who finished fifth in the women's double repechage.

Olympic silver medallists Paul and Gary O'Donovan compete in the quarter-finals of the lightweight double sculls this afternoon, while reigning lightweight champions Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll will continue their step up to the heavyweight pairs.

Digital Desk

More in this section

Jonathan Afolabi and Lorenzo Pirola 13/10/2020 Dream very much alive for Ireland U21s despite defeat, manager Jim Crawford insists
World 4 x 1 mile relay record attempt How four Irish athletics greats put aside their rivalries for a world record that still stands today
Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
courtssportrowingplace: irelandplace: bulgariaperson: andrew goffperson: fintan mccarthyperson: ryan ballantineperson: jake mccarthyperson: aileen crowleyperson: monika dukarskaperson: paulperson: gary o'donovanperson: mark o'donovanperson: shane o'driscollevent: world rowing championshipsevent: olympic

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices