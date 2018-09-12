Ireland's lightweight quad impress in progressing to World final

Ireland's lightweight quad will go for gold at the World Rowing Championships on Friday.

Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy have secured their place in the final in Bulgaria.

The crew had an impressive second place finish in their repechage.

There was no such luck for Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska, who finished fifth in the women's double repechage.

Olympic silver medallists Paul and Gary O'Donovan compete in the quarter-finals of the lightweight double sculls this afternoon, while reigning lightweight champions Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll will continue their step up to the heavyweight pairs.

Digital Desk